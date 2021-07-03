mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dusty Locane & 8anditt Connect On "Best Friend"

Joe Abrams
July 03, 2021 10:50
Best Friend
Dusty Locane Feat. 8anditt

"Best Friend" marks Dusty Locane's fifth single this year and first collaboration with 8anditt.


Dusty Locane, cousin of the late Pop Smoke and up and coming pioneer of the Brooklyn drill sound, has returned with his second collaboration on streaming services- "Best Friend" with 8anditt. Locane has been on the rise since last August when drill fans were drawn to his deep and raspy voice, often resemblant of Canarsie's Pop Smoke

"Best Friend" finds Dusty Locane and 8anditt trading bars over a classic drill beat- fitted with haunting pianos, a simple vocal sample, and powerful sliding 808s. However, it's the two artists complimentary styles and chemistry that amplify the song to hit-status. 8anditt, much like fellow New York native A Boogie wit da Hoodie, seamlessly mixes R&B style singing while matching the infectious flows of Dusty Locane.

Locane, who asserts himself as the dominant rapper on the track, puts himself at the forefront of post-Pop Smoke drill scene with inventive cadences and a raspy tone. Dusty Locane makes it pretty clear that "Best Friends" isn't about him and 8anditt- it's about his gun.

Check out Dusty Locane's new song below:

Quotable Lyrics

Can’t go nowhere without my best friend, that's a nina
Take her on a mission, turn 'em to a stain, now we back on the Fever
And guaranteed if I'm in a sitch', she the first one I'ma call on
Like who y'all gon' ball on? Back to the drawing board

