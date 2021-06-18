mixtapes-iconnews-iconsongs-icontop100-iconvideos-iconx-icon

Dro Kenji Releases New Project "F*ck Your Feelings"

Alex Zidel
June 18, 2021 11:40
Dro Kenji

Internet Money's Dro Kenji releases his new project "F*ck Your Feelings."


Dro Kenji is a relative newcomer to the game but the South Carolina native has been making tons of noise around Los Angeles, becoming someone to watch in recent months. With a few big songs to his name, including "SUPERSTAR," "Save Me," and "Kill Cupid," Kenji is the latest artist to have exploded from out of the Internet Money framework, poised to become one of the stars of tomorrow.

With music that will remind you of Trippie Redd, Juice WRLD, and Lil Tecca, the melodically-inclined rapper has officially released his latest project F*ck Your Feelings. Clearly, Kenji is on the path to greatness and he doesn't care if he offends anyone along the way. The project is filled with standout production from Nick Mira, Taz Taylor, Cxdy, and more of IM's producers. If you've only got time to check out a few songs, go for "TRANCE" and "SUPERSTAR."

Listen to Dro Kenji's new project below and let us know if you're feeling him.

Tracklist:

1. IM RICH NOW BITCH!
2. TONGUE TIED
3. SUPERSTAR
4. LOVE YOU MOST
5. DANGEROUS
6. YOUR FAULT
7. TRANCE
8. HADES
9. VROOM
10. LAMBO TRUCK
11. EXPENSIVE
12. PORN BITCH
13. FORGETFUL THINGS
14. INSANE

