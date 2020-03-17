Drew Brees is one of the most legendary quarterbacks in the NFL. While he only has one Super Bowl to his name, there is no denying the quarterback has some impressive accomplishments. Brees holds the record for touchdowns and yardage which makes him a top 10 QB to ever step on the field, regardless of how you may feel about him. At the end of this season, there were talks that he may retire considering he is 41 years old. Well, Brees is back and has been signed to a massive deal.

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Brees' deal is worth $50 million over the next two seasons. With this in mind, you have to figure that he will retire at the end of the deal, when he is 43. Realistically, Brees is in a decline when it comes to his arm strength but he is still accurate enough to make his team a contender.

NFL free agency is beginning to ramp up and quarterbacks will be the big catch for many teams. Players like Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, and Jameis Winston are all looking for new homes and it will be interesting to see how it all plays out.

Be sure to stay tuned for updates as we will make sure to bring you the latest.