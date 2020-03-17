It's official: Tom Brady will not be returning to the New England Patriots.

The six-time Super Bowl champion took to social media on Tuesday morning to confirm that his 20-year run with the Patriots is over, although he still has not announced which team he will be signing with. At this time, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers remain the frontrunner for Brady's services.

Jim Rogash/Getty Images

Brady's announcement came in two parts, one directed at his Patriots teammates, coaches, executives and staff, and another for all of Pats Nation who have supported him over his illustrious tenure in New England.

On a post captioned "FOREVER A PATRIOT," Brady writes: "Although my football journey will take place elsewhere, I appreciate everything that we have achieved and am grateful for our incredible TEAM accomplishments. I have been privileged to have had the opportunity to know each and everyone of you, and to have the memories we've created together."

During his time with the Patriots, the 43-year old QB went to nine Super Bowls, winning six and earning MVP honors in four. He led New England to 17 AFC East title, was a 14-time Pro Bowler and three-time league MVP.

Check out Brady's full comments about his decision to move on from New England in the IG posts embedded below, followed by some reactions from fans around the league.