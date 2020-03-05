For the first time in his career, Tom Brady will become an NFL free agent. The six-time Super Bowl Champion has played with the New England Patriots for 20 years now and it's almost impossible to imagine him with any other team. He will be 43 years old at the start of next season and it's clear that he wants to go somewhere that gives him a real shot at a seventh championship.

Another older quarterback who is returning this season is none other than Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints. Brees was a guest on WEEI's The Greg Hill Show and during his appearance, he gave his thoughts on Brady's impending decision. As Brees explains, Brady is probably looking at a lot more than just the financials of his situation.

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

“Well, I can’t speak for Tom, but I know for me being at this stage of my career, I just want to win. I just want to win,” Brees said. “I think Tom has been a guy who has kind of been a model for all of us for a lot of years. I don’t think any of this is about money for Tom. I think it is about wining another championship. I also think it is probably about feeling he’s in a situation where he has all the pieces in place to do that. Again, I can’t speak for him, but I know at this stage of the game and knowing his mentality to a degree, it is about winning a championship.”

Free agency begins on March 18th so stay tuned as we will be sure to bring you all of the latest new and updates.