PUMA has officially announced that it has tapped Interscope recording artist, Dreezy to join its growing roster, which already includes fellow musicians Selena Gomez, Meek Mill, Big Sean, G-Eazy, Yo Gotti, and YBN Cordae, among others.

Making her debut in the brand’s new CALI Bold campaign, PUMA selected the hip-hop star as the energetic new face of its campaign due in-part to her incredible fashion sense as well as further integrating music with fashion and sports, a hybrid culture PUMA has become known for.

“I’m so excited to work with a genuine brand like PUMA, that matches my style and energy!” says Dreezy.

An evolution from PUMA’s signature California silhouette, the women’s-specific CALI Bold is an all-white sneaker with contrasting bold PUMA branding on the outsole. The kicks, retailing for $80, will be available in stores and online via PUMA.com starting June 20.