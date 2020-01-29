The Grammy Awards hype may be behind us, but some are still recovering from a weekend filled with parties all across Los Angeles to celebrate nominees. Roc Nation hosted their annual brunch and Sean Love "Diddy" Combs was honored with the Industry Icons Award at Clive Davis's coveted pre-Grammy gala. Yet, it was the afterparties that lit up L.A.



Linnea Stephan/BFA.com - Dreamville + ILYSM Presented A Post-Grammy Celebration Honoring Revenge of the Dreamers III

Over at the swanky The West Hollywood EDITION luxury hotel on the Sunset Strip, Dreamville invited a few friends and influencers to come party with them in celebration of their nominations. Revenge of the Dreamers III was up for two Grammy Awards for Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album, and although they didn't win either one, it didn't stop the label from letting loose with loved ones.

Dreamville's co-founder Ibrahim Hamad partnered with ILYSM for the post-Grammy event on Sunday (January 26) to honor nominees J. Cole, Ari Lennox, Lute, Bas, Omen, J.I.D, Cozz, and EarthGang. The latter six of those names listed attended the open-bar shindig where the DJ spun hip hop and rap favorites. Many members of the small crowd gathered together for the electric slide as Beyoncé's "Before I Let Go" boomed over the loudspeakers. Later, everyone went wild to Roddy Ricch's "The Box"—a song that had to be restarted more than once because fans couldn't get enough of the chart-topping hit. The energetic crowd with a positive vibe lingered for hours while strangers became friends as they attempted to rap all the spit-fire bars to Revenge of the Dreamers III. The party went on until about midnight before people scattered to other events, including Billie Eilish's afterparty where she celebrated her sweeping wins.

Also on the scene were Mereba, Guapdad 4000 and his 10-foot long du-rag, Buddy BJ the Chicago Kid, Childish Major, Jace, Kitty Ca$h, G Herbo, Young Dolph, Mozzy, Kiddominant, Yung Baby Tate, Shaun Ross, Ty Hunter, Nitrane, Luke James, Domani, Ro James, IDK, Reese LaFlare, and many more.

Thank you, Dreamville, for having us! Check out a few photos from the Dreamville + ILYSM celebration of the label's Grammy nominees below.



Linnea Stephan/BFA.com - Dreamville + ILYSM Presented A Post-Grammy Celebration Honoring Revenge of the Dreamers III (Olu of EarthGang, BJ the Chicago Kid, J.I.D, Smino, Bas)



Linnea Stephan/BFA.com - Dreamville + ILYSM Presented A Post-Grammy Celebration Honoring Revenge of the Dreamers III (Bas)



Linnea Stephan/BFA.com - Dreamville + ILYSM Presented A Post-Grammy Celebration Honoring Revenge of the Dreamers III (Guapdad 4000, Buddy, Mereba, Smino, BJ the Chicago Kid, Yung Baby Tate)



Linnea Stephan/BFA.com - Dreamville + ILYSM Presented A Post-Grammy Celebration Honoring Revenge of the Dreamers III (J.I.D, Smino)



Linnea Stephan/BFA.com - Dreamville + ILYSM Presented A Post-Grammy Celebration Honoring Revenge of the Dreamers III (Luke James)



Linnea Stephan/BFA.com - Dreamville + ILYSM Presented A Post-Grammy Celebration Honoring Revenge of the Dreamers III (Lute)



Linnea Stephan/BFA.com - Dreamville + ILYSM Presented A Post-Grammy Celebration Honoring Revenge of the Dreamers III (Mereba)



Linnea Stephan/BFA.com - Dreamville + ILYSM Presented A Post-Grammy Celebration Honoring Revenge of the Dreamers III (Omen)



Linnea Stephan/BFA.com - Dreamville + ILYSM Presented A Post-Grammy Celebration Honoring Revenge of the Dreamers III (Reese LaFlare)



Linnea Stephan/BFA.com - Dreamville + ILYSM Presented A Post-Grammy Celebration Honoring Revenge of the Dreamers III (Ty Hunter)

Linnea Stephan/BFA.com - Dreamville + ILYSM Presented A Post-Grammy Celebration Honoring Revenge of the Dreamers III



Linnea Stephan/BFA.com - Dreamville + ILYSM Presented A Post-Grammy Celebration Honoring Revenge of the Dreamers III



Linnea Stephan/BFA.com - Dreamville + ILYSM Presented A Post-Grammy Celebration Honoring Revenge of the Dreamers III