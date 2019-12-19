The numbers don't lie. This year, J. Cole, J.I.D., Ari Lennox, EarthGang, Cozz, Bas, Lute, and Omen united as the baseline for Revenge Of The Dreamers 3, one of 2019's most ambitious and creatively fulfilling projects. With invitations going out to many of the game's elite names and rising young lyricists, the fact that a cohesive project actually manifested from the jam-packed sessions. And if that wasn't enough, some of the album's tracks went on to become runaway commercial successes, as evidenced by the label's latest flex.

Image via HNHH/ Armen Keleshian

Letting the plaques speak for themselves, Dreamville's IG page revealed that J. Cole's "Middle Child" has gone quadruple platinum, J. Cole, J.I.D, Bas, Olu, and Young Nudy's "Down Bad" went gold, J. Cole, Lute, DaBaby, and Kendrick Lamar's "Under The Sun" went gold, and Reese LaFLARE, Bas, Guapdad4000, Jace, Mez, J.I.D, Smokepurpp, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Buddy's outlandish "Costa Rica" hit the gold mark this week.

Considering that some have taken to criticizing the Dreamville roster's commercial viability, it's rewarding to see them asserting dominance in the game, with a steady collection of Platinum and Gold Plaques to show for it. Congrats to everyone involved in making Dreamers 3, and may the streams continue to amass.