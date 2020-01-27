Though their reputation might not suggest it, Dreamville can flex with the best of them. Lest we forget that time EarthGang convinced J. Cole to join them for a debaucherous evening at the strip club, making it rain torrential downpours in the process. Since then, they've only become bolder in their flexing efforts, as evidenced by the squad's latest appearance at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Joined by Guapdad 4000 and his ten-foot durag, the Ville was represented in dapper fashion by J.I.D, Johnny "Olu" Venus and Doctur "Wowgr8" Dot of EarthGang, Cozz, and Ibrahim H. The boys made sure to post up for a badass picture, each one looking dapper for the occasion. Special shout out to Venus, who came through hard with the androgynous drip.

At some point, the Spillage Village crew even connected with Atlanta's mayor Keisha Bottoms, a testament to their growing pull in their home state. Elsewhere, The Ville was also represented by Bas, who held it down alongside his own associates. Check out some of the pics below, and sound off -- is Dreamville destined for a major campaign in 2020?