It casual tweet about Draya Michele got Twitter tongues wagging about the work she allegedly had done. It is not uncommon to see the public picking apart the looks of celebrities, and this week, Draya's body was apparently up for discussion. In a tweet that now has over 20,000 likes, the social media user wrote, "Draya BBL undefeated." People flooded their comment section to agree, and it prompted a debate regarding who in the industry has the best post-surgery physique.

There were plenty of names that came up during the discourse as the public mentioned Brazilian Butt Lifts, liposuction, fat transfers, body sculpting, breast augmentation, and other cosmetic surgeries. However, after seeing her name go viral once again, Draya reportedly jumped in the conversation to dispute the rumors.

"For the record. I've never had lipo suction, acurve, fat transfer, and Brazilian butt lift," Draya wrote. "For any confusion out there. There isn't a doctor out there that can take credit for anything on my except these boobs and that's dr david Kim BEVERLY HILLS plastic surgery."

Through the public's debate, no one seemed to mention any of the men who have allegedly had cosmetic surgery. Back in FEbruary, Funk Flex spoke about his decision to get liposuction and revealed that he was convinced to undergo the procedure after hearing that his peers like Drake, Kanye West, and LL Cool J underwent the surgery, as well.