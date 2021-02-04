Over the last few weeks, Funk Flex's comments about Drake and Jay-Z have launched several conversations in the Hip Hop arena, but his remarks on Million Dollaz Worth of Game have made the public rethink celebrity hardbodies. We previously reported on Funk Flex's recent trip to the doctor for liposuction—a surgery that he not only recorded but shared video footage of on social media. He was trolled extensively for going through with the procedure as many believed it was something that was associated with women, but according to Flex, he decided to go through with the surgery after learning men in the industry had gone under the knife to sculpt their physiques.

After explaining that he'd worked hard to get his weight down from 290 pounds, Flex opted to have liposuction done on his problematic areas. "I went public with it just because I thought everyone did—now, I can't say I seen, but I can say, you know, I did, to my knowledge, Drake and Kanye and LL [Cool J] and people like that, that's what they were doing," revealed Flex. "When I called and I got in touch with the guy who did it for me, I was recommended because current football players and current boxers go to him."

Flex did state that he couldn't confirm that the people he named actually received lipo, but he shared men get it done for a variety of reasons. He also added that it takes about four months of healing. Check out Funk Flex on Million Dollaz Worth of Game below and let us know what fellas in the industry you think have had liposuction.