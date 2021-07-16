Drakeo The Ruler Isn't Sure About Noodle-Tasting Chips On "Snack Review"

The California rapper hilariously taste-tests snacks from around the world and rates which are his most and least favorites.

We're back with another installment of Snack Review, this time with California's very own Drakeo The Ruler. The Los Angeles rapper has been hard at work preparing for his next release So Cold I Do Em 2, a follow-up to his 2016 release, which he recently shared will arrive in September. As fans await the album, Drakeo caught up with us to put a few snacks to the test as he was presented with several chips and candies that he's never tried before.

He kicked things off with Japanese KitKats that he believed were white chocolate and wasn't too impressed as he gave them a six out of 10 rating. Drakeo was excited for the Koikeya Karamucho hot chili chips that he said tasted "like noodles," and although he called the Japanese snack "weird," he continued to eat them while laughing about the soup-like flavor.

Next up was the traditional Japanese candy Botan Rice, and after struggling to get it out of the wrapper, Drakeo The Ruler quickly gave the candy a score of "zero." There were several funny moments when Drakeo couldn't tell what the snacks actually were, including what he believed were chocolate-covered grapes. The Pop Rocks Easter Bunny Chocolate threw Drakeo for a loop because after he bit into it, he scared himself when he thought he saw something moving inside. He had to laugh at himself for that one.

Watch Drakeo The Ruler taste test delectables from around the world above and make sure to stay tuned for the second part of his Snack Review in upcoming days.