He's a leading force in the music industry, but it's time for J. Cole to get back in the paint. We recently reported on J. Cole once again pursuing his professional basketball career, but this time, he's signed a contract with the Scarborough Shooting Stars in Canada's league. Nicholas "OVO Niko" Corino, who owns the team with Sam Ibrahim, reportedly told Complex that it was Drake that helped put the deal in motion for his fellow Rap mogul.

"You know, Dreamville and OVO are family," Corino said. “Drake had a birthday party in L.A. last year. The conversation was, ‘I heard you have your team.’ It organically grew from there.”



Neilson Barnard / Staff / Getty Images

Complex also reported that Jamaal Magloire, the vice president of the Shooting Stars, praised Cole's humility and love for the game.

“He just wants to be treated the same, which I thought was very admirable because he is a very special individual,” Magloire reportedly said. “As far as the talent that he has, he’s played this game at a professional level in Africa, so, this is his second stint. We’re bringing him in here to play, contribute, and help us win games. That’s his goal as well. It’s gonna be fun and something that is great for the city of Scarborough and Toronto.”

Meanwhile, at the moment, Drake has his eyes set on Cole's Scarborough debut. The OVO icon uploaded a photo of his television screen as he watched Cole on the court. "It’s real @scarboroughshootingstars my brother just checked in [fingers crossed emoji]," Drizzy penned in the caption.

Check it out below.

[via]