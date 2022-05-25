Scarborough Shooting Stars
- Pop CultureJ. Cole Spotted Showing Off His Off-Season Basketball SkillsThe Grammy Award rapper was seen flexing his skills during the off-season. By hnhh
- SportsDrake Livid After J. Cole's Former Team Loses CEBL FinalsDrake felt like the officiating was unfair.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Cheers On His Former Team During CEBL FinalsJ. Cole was in Ottawa to see his Shooting Stars compete for a title.By Alexander Cole
- MusicJ. Cole Jokes About Basketball Career During Governors Ball PerformanceThe Dreamville mogul teased that he wanted to know if he still had his chart-topping rapping skills after his stint with the Scarborough Shooting Stars.By Erika Marie
- SportsJ. Cole Leaves The Shooting Stars, Thanks The Fans In ScarboroughJ. Cole is leaving the CEBL.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Interviewer Roasted For Looking Into His Soul During CEBL Post-GameJ. Cole got to speak on bringing light to the CEBL.By Alexander Cole
- SportsJ. Cole Hits Back-To-Back Threes In The CEBL: WatchJ. Cole just had his best game with the Shooting Stars.By Alexander Cole
- SportsFat Joe Questions If J. Cole Can Really Hoop, Mentions Master P's Disappointment At The RuckerThe Rap icon also called Drake "supportive" for showing up courtside to watch Cole play.By Erika Marie
- SportsDrake Tunes In To J. Cole's Scarborough Shooting Stars Basketball DebutDrizzy shared a photo of Cole on the court and wrote, "My brother just checked in."By Erika Marie
- SportsJ. Cole Got Help From Drake On His Latest Basketball ContractJ. Cole is now a member of the Scarborough Shooting Stars.By Alexander Cole