J. Cole is one of the best rapper basketball players out there. For those who may not remember, Cole even played professional basketball in Africa last year and he made quite the impression on fans. His games were televised and there was a ton of attention on the league thanks to his presence out on the court.

Now, Cole is going to be taking to the court for the Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League. This is Canada's premier professional basketball league, and now Cole will get to show off his skills to a large audience that is eager to see him up close and in person.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In a report from Complex, Drake's friend and founding member of OVO Nicholas "OVO Niko" Corino spoke about Cole's latest contract and how Drake actually had a hand in it. Corino is a co-owner of the Shooting Stars and while at a party in Los Angeles last year, Cole and Drake ran in to each other which led to a conversation about the Shooting Stars.

"You know, Dreamville and OVO are family," Corino said. “Drake had a birthday party in L.A. last year. The conversation was, ‘I heard you have your team.’ It organically grew from there.”





It remains to be seen how J. Cole's stint in Scarborough will go, although it will certainly bring in a ton of eyes to that league.

