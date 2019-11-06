It's always hard to choose a superior choice in a song bracket, especially for artists who have blessed us with countless records over the years. We previously did it with Kid Cudi and let me tell you, it was hard. Every day, we had you guys voting on our Instagram on our daily bracket until the end of the week when we came down to one winner. Ultimately, it came out to "Soundtrack 2 My Life" but it was difficult to get there.



Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images

Things for even harder when we launched the Drake song bracket this year and it's not getting any easier. We're currently in round 3 and you guys had some pretty difficult decisions to make yesterday. We're in the quarter round right now and you guys have some tough picks. As we enter the quarter-finals, some of the greatest releases of Drake's career are going against each other. You guys have to pick over "HYFR" or "Best I Ever Had," "Started From The Bottom" vs. Take Care banger "Headlines," "Marvin's Room" or "Take Care" and "Energy" or "Know Yourself." It's quite apparent that there's nothing post-If You're Reading This It's Too Late that can stand against Drizzy's early catalog.

The bracket is live right now. All you have to do to get in on the action is follow us on the 'Gram (@hnhh_official) and watch our story right now to cast your votes.