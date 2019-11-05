We tried this out a few weeks ago with Kid Cudi and your fan-voted results determined that "Soundtrack 2 My Life" is your favorite song of all-time from the Ohio-born icon. The cult-favourite pick had us thinking; who else should we compile a track bracket for? Since you guys had been participating strongly in our Instagram stories, voting on a daily basis for your picks, we went with an obvious choice for the next installation. Yesterday, we kicked off the official HNHH Drake Track Bracket. Of course, the world-renowned recording artist has too many hits for us to include on the banner. However, we tried our best and came through with thirty-two songs this time around.



Christopher Polk/Getty Images

The first round is closed and now, the decisions start to get more and more intense. In a few days, we'll be crowning the winner but until then, you've got some hard dilemmas to consider. There is still a healthy selection of songs from throughout all of Drake's past eras. This round, we've got "0-100" going up against "Marvins Room", "Tuscan Leather" facing "HYFR" and "Worst Behavior" taking on "Best I Ever Had." We're not entirely sure how anybody will be able to choose between these but hey, we've got to narrow it down to two songs eventually... right?

To participate, head over to our page on Instagram, follow us and watch our story right now to vote for your favs. You have the power to determine what the best Drake song of all time is.