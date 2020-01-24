It appears that Drake is paying a visit to his hometown of Toronto this week, and he certainly seems to be enjoying himself. The Canada-native shared some footage on his IG story on Thursday of his gorgeous mansion, including some shots of his NBA Regulation-sized basketball court. The rapper gave us a little peek at the OVO-emblazoned court, filming from above through a skylight on his roof. Drake, who is basically the Toronto Raptors' personal cheerleader, displayed his own skills on the court as he proceeded to sink a shot from a tiered second story in the next clip.

Drake spent a solid $6.7 million on the 35,000 square-foot mansion, which he had built late last year after purchasing the two-acre property in 2015 in the city's Bridle Path neighbourhood. Designer Ferris Rafauli completed the customized home, and after visiting Drake at his mansion, DJ Khaled was so impressed that he enlisted Ferris to build his next estate. Along with the massive court, Drizzy's new home features a lavish lounge area, a grand kitchen with a marble island, a 10-car garage, and his own awards room. Drake had to seek approval from the city of Toronto in order to build fences twice the regulated height for privacy purposes, and he reportedly dropped $1 million on 20-foot trees to line the fence.