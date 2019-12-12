Drake has always been a staple at Raptors games even if he can't show up to every single match. The Canadian rapper was a huge part of the team's championship run in the Spring of 2019 and was constantly on the sidelines cheering on his favorite team. At times, Drake can get a little bit overzealous and will even engage in some trash talk with everyone around the court. While this may get him in trouble at times, it seems like he has absolutely zero plans of slowing down.

Last night, Drake was in Toronto to see the Raptors take on the Los Angeles Clippers. The game saw the return of Kawhi Leonard in the city and Drake made sure he was courtside for it. This time around, Drake took his position with the rappers to the next level as he stayed in the tunnel to watch the team's pre-game handshakes.

Drake's support didn't exactly help the team as they lost by a score of 112-92. Leonard came out on top in his return to the city which has to be a bit of a sore spot for Aubrey. You never want to lose to an ex and that's exactly what the Raptors did.

Perhaps Drake's presence in the tunnel is yet another example of the dreaded curse he brings to his favorite sports teams.