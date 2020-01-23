DJ Khaled and his wife Nicole Tuck just welcomed their second child a few days ago and already the mega-producer has his sights set on a new architectural opportunity. Most people are aware of Drake's stunning Toronto mansion that he built from the ground up in the city's Bridle Path neigbourhood. The "Feel No Ways" musician had to get approval from the city to have taller-than-usual fences and his home features an OVO basketball court among other luxurious amenities.



Kevin Winter/Getty Images

DJ Khaled clearly made his way to the North to check out Drake's home (since he hinted at another track on the way) and clearly he was taken back by the mansion's good looks while he was there. Taking to Instagram, Khaled shouted out Drake's home designer Ferris Rafauli, letting him know that he wants to hire him to build his next estate.

"Amazing job!!!!! I want you to build my next estate," Khaled wrote. "I been thinking about the one we're going to build together because Embassy is incredible!!!!! @champagnepapi inspired me on another level! I have more work to do!" DJ Khaled currently lives in Miami in a mansion of his own located in the Island Estates gated community.