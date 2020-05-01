The rumors are true. There have been murmurs that Drake was planning on releasing a mixtape tonight, and Champagne Papi surfaced on Instagram to confirm the news. The Toronto icon has been teasing fans with bits about his forthcoming album that's slated for release this year. While we await his next project, fans haven't been without new music from OVO Sound's head honcho. He's collaborated with a bevy of artists and shared a few unreleased tunes on SoundCloud.



John Phillips / Stringer / Getty Images

Answering the call of his admirers who want to hear more from the rapper, Drake shared moments ago that he is, indeed, releasing a record this evening titled Dark Lane Demo Tapes. Additionally, he let the world know when they can expect his sixth studio album. "My brothers @oliverelkhatib @ovonoel put together alot of the songs people have been asking for (some leaks and some joints from SoundCloud and some new vibes) DARK LANE DEMO TAPES out everywhere at midnight," the rapper wrote. "Also my 6th STUDIO ALBUM DROPPING SUMMER 2020!!! Lucky number 6 😈 soon fwd."

Drake shared the tracklisting, so we've included that below, as well (order is subject to change):

1. Deep Pockets

2. When To Say When

3. Chicago Freestyle ft. Giveon

4. Not You Too ft. Chris Brown

5. Toosie Slide

6. Desires ft. Future

6. Time Flies

7. Landed

8. D4L Freestyle ft. Future & Young Thug

9. Pain 1993 ft. Playboi Carti

10. Losses

11. From Florida With Love

12. Demons ft. Fivio Foreign and Sosa Geek

13. War