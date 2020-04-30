Is Drake taking us on a walk down memory lane? Fans have been awaiting the OVO Sound mogul's forthcoming album, a project that he's been teasing for months. We've watched as he's appeared on collaborations with PartyNextDoor, DaBaby, Future, and more, but still, there hasn't been much news about when fans can expect the long-awaited album.



Kevin Winter / Staff / Getty Images

On Wednesday (April 29), Drake shared a clip of himself in the studio as he worked with his team. Initially, viewers believed that this was a preview of new tunes. However, if you listen closely, the song playing is "Feel No Ways" from his 2016 release Views. The album was Drake's fourth studio project that featured singles including "Hotline Bling," "Controlla," and "One Dance," earning him two Grammy nominations.

After Drake shared the clip of his throwback jam, people began to storm his comments with messages about how Views was the album that made their summer back in 2016. "Classic," one person wrote. What this all means in the grand scheme of things remains a mystery, but it could just be as simple as the rapper wanting to share a bit of his history with fans. Check it out below and let us know your favorite Views track in the comments.