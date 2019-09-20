In celebration of Throwback Thursday yesterday, Drake decided to dig into the vault and share some rare pics of him in the studio cooking up over the years.

Taken from famed photographer Theo Skudra’s archive, the 7 pictures of Drizzy are of him all in the studio, making records with the likes of Oliver and Metro Boomin. He captioned the post simply “Some Skudra TBT’s 📸 @theo.skudra.”

There’s no information pertaining to each individual picture, but in the comments Drake’s producer 40 mentions “Marvin’s Room,” indicating that there might’ve been a pic taken from the Take Care recording sessions. There’s also a pic of Drake smoking a blunt, or lack of rather, while getting inspired inside the studio. Lil Baby was also spotted in the comments rapping lyrics to Drake’s song “Nonstop,” leaving “@futuretheprince took the business and ran it for me.”

The uploading of these pictures comes just days after Drake shared another throwback pic of him and his mother backstage around 2011. If you missed that, you can peep that (below), along with the Drizzy's other TBT pics.