There has been a long history of shots thrown between Drake and Pusha-T. Even before that started, many speculated that there were issues at a higher level, between Drake and Kanye West. With them representing competing footwear brands, Nike and Adidas, Drake and Kanye West seemingly kept taking very cryptic shots at each other. The latest has officially come with the release of "Only You Freestyle."

Premiering just an hour ago, Drake's new collaboration with Headie One is already stirring up some talk on social media, mainly because of one section where the Toronto native seemingly comes for Kanye and Push.

"Shit you man been droppin' lately/Don't make me have to fly my iTunes/So much people buy it to my hype/Don't make me have to buy my hype too," raps Drake. The majority of people commenting on these bars believe they're intended for the G.O.O.D. Music crew, specifically Push and Ye. "Dealt with the big homie already, don't make me have to side by side you," he continues, seemingly singling out Push. "Nuff times he tried to hide behind you/Amnesia but when I remind you/I'm touchin' road and I can't find you."

Do you think these lines were written for Ye and Push? Or is this more of an "if the hat fits" type situation?