Headie One & Drake Team Up On "Only You Freestyle"

Headie One is leading the UK drill scene right now so it wasn't entirely shocking that he found his way onto the Top Boy soundtrack last fall. However, that was merely a sign of big things to come for Headie One on international ground. Over the past few months, there's been chatter of a collaboration with the two which was later confirmed after a snippet from their video shoot leak. Today, they've officially unleashed their collab, "Only You Freestyle" in its entirety.

With no hook, Headie One swaps bars with the biggest pop star with his latest single. Drake's on his roadman ting as he seemingly imitates Headie One's flow on the first verse. With references to Maya Jama, Drake's further strengthens the cultural connection between Toronto and London with the use of shared regional slang. At one point, he also raps in Arabic which continues to prove that he's a worldly man. Drake later switches up the flow with a more grime-tinge which one might interpret as a shot at Wiley. In fact, it probably is a shot at Wiley.

For anyone following the UK drill scene over the past two years or so, Headie One's asserted himself as a leader in the scene. Even with the biggest popstar in the world, Headie One's cool and calm delivery is intact as he reflects on traumatizing memories of the trap with a grin as he reaps the fruits of his labor.

Quotable Lyrics

N***as want a piece like cassava but we let bridge dem burn like Grabba

Woi, four in the klizz and one in the headie

Hand no shake, man, hold that steady

Man love pose with the ting for a pic,

You mans shoulda buss the ting already

Man love hezi, hezi

Yeah, can't backchat to the Prezi

You know when the beef just taste like veggie

Gyal gold wrist for the mani, pedi

CC bag looks nice but the Birkin bag looks way more heavy