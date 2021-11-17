Are we witnessing the final chapter of the beef between Drake and Kanye West? The ongoing animosity between these two has grown for years, and while they were once great friends and collaborators, some believed that things have gotten too heated to be mended. However, fans have held out hope that one day Drizzy and Yeezy would work things out, and it seems that we are looking at the first steps to friendship—or at least, cordiality—between two of the world's most recognized stars.

Recently, we reported on Kanye and J. Prince coming together to petition Drake for a calm sit down on behalf of Larry Hoover. Ye read his statement to his former foe in a viral video clip where he is seen standing next to Prince and soon, Drake was seen in a photo with Prince and Larry Hoover Jr.





On Tuesday (November 16), it looks as if Drake hosted a private shindig as his palace-like residence in Toronto. Not only did the OVO Sound icon invite his famous friends for the kickback, but Ye was in attendance, as well. Drake posed for a photo alongside Ye and Prince and later, he uploaded a video of Dave Chappelle giving a speech.

"You have to admit to yourself [that] this sh*t is impressive," said Chappelle. "I cannot believe I'm in a n*gga's house. A n*gga from this city that did not grow up this way. Tonight, he brought some of the biggest stars on earth to his home. Kanye West is in his home." In another clip, Drake and West looked as friendly as ever and in his post, J. Prince added, "What a beautiful night I had last night in Canada. Let’s make history December 9 Free Larry Hoover Concert."

Fans are sure that this ends the Ye-Drake beef era and have already begun pleading for a joint project. Check it out below.







