We may have reached another rough patch in the relationship between Drake and Kanye West Ye. Following both of their album releases, curious fans went through Ye and Drake's social media pages to try and get a sense of where they were at in their friendship. For five years, despite their longstanding perceived feud, Drake has followed Ye on Instagram. On Monday though, it was revealed that that was no longer the case.

After Ye officially debuted his new (much-buzzed-about) haircut on Instagram, fans quickly looked to see his followers, scrolling through millions of usernames and searching to reinforce their narratives about who the living legend artist is friends with. While Drake has been mentioned in headlines this year about his supposed feud with Ye, it appears as though there may be some real problems brewing because, after five years of following him, Drizzy has finally hit the "unfollow" button on Ye.

It's clear that Drake still wants to keep up with West slightly because he's still following a page called @KanyeDoingThings, but he no longer can be linked to the official @kanyewest page, which recently became active again in 2021. On the other end, Ye is only following people with black screens as their avatars, and since Drake has his son Adonis as his picture, he's not being followed by Ye.

Do you think Drake unfollowed Ye after seeing the haircut photo, or was it before and nobody noticed?