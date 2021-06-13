Fans have been waiting for the release of Certified Lover Boy for nearly a year at this point. The album was expected to be released last summer but evidently, that wasn't the case. Knee surgery and other commitments seemingly threw off the creative process of CLB. However, Drake's been popping out more frequently in these past few weeks which could be a sign that he's gearing up for the official album roll-out.

Last night, the rapper showed face at URL NOME XI event where he served as a guest host for the evening. The rapper's love for battle rap has been well-documented in the past and he made sure that the individuals involved were well-compensated. With $100K cash prize up for grabs, Drake upped the ante during the evening when he pulled out an additional $50K in cash for the winner.

"I know I said a hundred but," he said as he reached into his pockets. "I had to sweeten the pot."

While that would certainly make each participant hungrier, Geechi Gotti and Rum Nitty both showed incredible showmanship and ended up splitting the pot with each other. A nice $75K in their pockets each.

Drake certainly enjoyed himself last night but apparently, the discussions surrounding his appearance on URL came up. Drake took to Instagram today with a photo of himself and Murda Mook reflecting on the rap battle that could've been during Blackout 5.