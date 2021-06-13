There are few battle rappers who've managed to turn into recording artists but there are even fewer mainstream rappers who are able to survive in that particular setting. A few years ago, Drake hinted at a leap into the battle rap arena but that never came to fruition. Instead, he's opted to support the battle rap circuit through his star power.



Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Last night, the rapper was in the building for URL NOME XI event where he made his presence felt. Not only did he offer an update on CLB but he upped the ante during Geechi Gotti vs. Rum Nitty. The rapper put up an additional $50K to the pot, making things a little bit spicier. However, it also ended up being an opportunity where the busy Canadian rapper to catch up with some friends, and potential rivals.

If you recall, Drake once nearly got into the battle rap arena with Murda Mook for Blackout 5. He ultimately declined the match up but he told Mook that first, he would have to be Surf Tsu. Many simply thought that Drake was a tad bit shook but he apparently is still curious about what the results would've been. The rapper took to the 'Gram after last night's event where he shared a photo of himself and Murda Mook in the cut.

"Me and @murdamookez talking shit about our bars for the battle that never happened," Drizzy captioned the photo. "Woulda smoked you."

Drake is still playing a big role within the battle rap community. Perhaps, we'll see Drake try his hand at battle rapping following the release of Certified Lover Boy.

Do you think Drake would survive against Murda Mook? Comment below with your thoughts.