Smack, the Godfather of Battle Rap, joined Hynaken and E$$O in this week’s episode of BagFuel, to discuss his journey in the music industry, the next steps for battle rap, and his relationship with Drake.

Smack founded the Ultimate Rap League in New York City which has provided a platform to a number of rising artists in rap, and he's the infamous name behind S.M.A.C.K DVDs, a series of DVD releases in the early to mid 2000s that showcased up-and-coming rappers, and featured street battle raps. While the DVDs may no longer be in demand, URL remains at the forefront of battle rap, and continues to revitalize their brand. They recently announced a partnership with Drake, alongside streaming service Caffeine, who will live stream and co-produce the battles. At the time they announced the partnership, Drake said of the brand, "I’ve always loved URL and admired what Smack and his team have been able to create, it just wasn’t easily accessible. It’s exciting to be in a position where I’m able to bring Caffeine to the table and help provide URL with the tools they need to elevate the viewing experience and make it more accessible to fans."

E$$O asked Smack about the partnership he established with Drake, “Tell me a little bit about your relationship with Drake. I know that y’all work together and y’all got a great relationship and he’s one of your biggest supporters. How did that come about?”

Smack said when he met Drake, the rapper was genuine and didn’t hesitate to let him know he has been a huge fan of his movement since the beginning, when it was really just S.M.A.C.K. DVDs.

"He grew up watching the S.M.A.C.K. And when I first met him, he was just so genuine," Smack starts.

"It was like damn this is a major superstar giving me my props and giving me my flowers," Smack continued. The “Laugh Now, Cry Later” rapper kept in communication with Smack, in order to hopefully collaborate in the future and "make some type of history together," as Smack put it.

In a show of proof, Smack also recalled Drake attending Ultimate Rap League events once URL was launched in 2009, and later, suggesting Smack livestream the events-- which eventually became a reality with the streaming app Caffeine.

Hynaken prodded further, asking for the exclusive details on the possibility of getting Drake to battle. He asked, “How close were you to getting Drake on the stage to battle and who did you have in mind?”

Smack responded, "As soon as I pulled Drake to the stage I had Mook in the cut. Everybody seen the classic footage, when I asked him in front of the world, what is it gunna take for you to battle Murda Mook? And he was like, 'Mook, you gotta see [Tsu] Surf before you see me.'" Smack went on to detail just how crazy a person like Drake's schedule is, and how it can be tricky to balance everything. "So I don't really think he has the time to sit down and battle," Smack continued, "He ain't really on it, but he do genuinely love the sport and he supports it in as many ways as he can."

Towards the end of the conversation Hynaken took the opportunity to ask about Smack’s relationship with 50 Cent. “You have a good relationship with 50, are we ever gonna see you on Power?"

The rapper responded, “I would love to chop it up with the big homie to see what opportunities are there.” Smack said his relationship with the “In da Club” rapper goes way back and he has a lot of love for him.

