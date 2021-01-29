While Drake works feverishly to get Certified Lover Boy finished, as fans eagerly await the delayed album, the Toronto superstar is managing to be a good samaritan at the same time. Drizzy has just dished out over a grand to a Toronto man known as BucksInDaCut, as well as paying off all his debt for him.



BucksInDaCut made his 2021 resolution to avoid going broke and to stack his money up. Earlier in the week, the Toronto native was posted on the 6ixBuzz TV account counting the money he's made thus far, noting it's increased from $500 to $1300 since the top of the year. The post's caption reads, "Tag someone that needs to start stacking up like @bucks.b.from.da.east," tagging the lucky guy.

Against all odds, Drake himself came across the post and left a comment, “Yo what’s this mans PayPal I’m doubling that for my guy Bucks B." Sure enough, the 6 God himself got in touch with BucksInDaCut and stuck to his word, doubling his savings while also paying off his student loans as an extra gift. Drizzy also followed the man on Instagram.

“Yo fam, listen up,” said Bucks in a video. “I gotta big up Drizzy, the one and only Drake fam. He’s a man of his word fam. He doubled my money and on top of that fam, I told him about my OSAP and he cleared my debts fam. So I gotta big up this guy one more time. He’s the biggest name in the city fam. Drizzy Drake fam, I’m tryna be be like him one day.”

He penned in the caption, “@champagnepapi Is The Realest ! I Can’t Thank Him Enough…. A Real Role Model !”

Drake is known to have a pretty strong philanthropic thumb, spending much of what would have been the $1 million budget for his "God's Plan" video donating money to students, paying for people's groceries, donating to a women's shelter, and more.

