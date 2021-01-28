Drake has been teasing his next LP Certified Lover Boy since last summer. While the delays are comprehensible, fans are still on edge as they wait for new music from the OVO head honcho. On Tuesday, the Drake University basketball team in Iowa founded way back in 1881 was scheduled to play the University of Missouri in an NCAA matchup. Like most athletic games, the game's winning margin of victory is often accounted for, with Drake U standing with a 4-point favorite, written as "Drake -4." Fans of Drizzy, however, mistook the spread as a sign of new music from the rapper.

When the spread of the game appeared on the trending topics list, many fans thought the trend was a new single announcement. One user wrote begrudgingly, "I guess we all thought Drake -4 was a new single, I hate Yall...Got my hopes up for nothing." Another user added that they thought it could have been a short project from the Toronto rapper, penning, "Saw Drake-4 thought he dropped an EP or something."

One fan clarified, "not this trending bc of a college basketball betting line." Check out more reactions from fans as they realize Drake actually didn't drop anything.

As you know, Drake delayed the release of CLB after briefly having to stop working on it to recover from a knee injury. It's safe to say, however, that people are itching for new music from Drizzy.

