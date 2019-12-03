While the digital streaming market has become increasingly competitive, Swedish giant Spotify remains the most commonly used to date. As such, it's fair to say their findings can serve as a reasonably sound barometer of taste, particularly where mainstream preferences are concerned. Today, Spotify has compiled a wealth of data for our perusal, including a roundup of last year's most popular artists and songs. If that wasn't enough, Spotify went one step further and presented a roundup of the past ten years, confirming what we've long suspected: the people, barring the occasional Odd Future fan, simply adore Drake.

Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images

This year, Post Malone, Billie Eilish, and Ariana Grande made up the top three most-streamed artists of the year. Camilia Cabello and Shawn Mendes' "Señorita" was the year's most popular song, with Billie's "Bad Guy" and Posty and Swae's "Sunflower" in second and third. The most popular album belonged to Billie Eilish's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? In an impressive turn, The Joe Budden Podcast led the pack as the most-streamed podcast of the year (further proof the game would welcome a Joe Budden rap comeback), while Lizzo and Lil Nas X held it down as the top breakout artists.

Further 2019 statistics can be found here. Now, for the past decade. According to Spotify's findings, Drake, Ed Sheeran, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, and Eminem held it down in the top five most-streamed artists. Big Ed's "Shape Of You" turned out to be the decade's most popular song, with Drake and Wizkid's "One Dance" coming in second and Post Malone and 21 Savage's "Rockstar" rounding out the third position. If number crunching is your bag, be sure to check out the full list of data here.

