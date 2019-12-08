Drake is obviously the de facto King of Canada. He always reps his Torontonian roots proudly, so Canadians have claimed the superstar as one of their greatest exports. That being the case, Drizzy has secured some crucial connections with those in power in his home country. So if you get in trouble in The Great White North, he's the one to call to bail you out, if you happen to have his number.

JetsonMade is one of the biggest breakout producers of the year. He rose to prominence for being behind the boards on many of DaBaby's songs, including his massive hit, "Suge". However, the South Carolina producer has been spreading his sound by collaborating with other artists like Lil Keed, Roddy Ricch and NBA Youngboy. It appears JetsonMade may be blessing Drake with one of his beats next because he had the rapper's digits handy in his phone when struggling to get across the Canadian border on Saturday (Dec. 7).

Jetson flexed his connections when he tweeted, "they wasn’t tryna let me in Canada, hit Drake, & dipped in 10 minutes." Drake subtly confirmed that he saved the day by liking the screenshot of this tweet that Elliot Wilson shared on Instagram. Drake is known to always pay close attention to the next hottest thing in music and he'd be foolish not to hop on JetsonMade's production. Jetson may have even been travelling to Canada for the purpose of getting in the studio with Drake. We'll find out soon enough.