Drake's collection of jewelry gets bigger and bigger every year but the latest piece he copped holds a bit more sentimental value. Per TMZ, the rapper just scooped up an icy new ring from Alex Moss that includes a subtle homage to his son, Adonis. The rapper's new bling is an iced-out ring, made from gold with diamonds encrusted all over, with the number 11 placed behind the owl pendant.



Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Moss explained to the outlet that Drizzy asked to incorporate the number 11 into the piece to symbolize the day that Adonis was born (Oct. 11th). Of course, the owl itself is meant to represent the OVO brand. The band of the wing is a detailed replica of the owl's wings and wraps around the finger. Moss made the piece over the course of 2 months with 15.7 carats of VVS D-F natural diamonds and 14 karat gold.

Drizzy's latest piece was gifted to him by restaurateur Kai-Bent Lee, who reportedly dropped $77K on the piece.

Aside from his recent jewelry, Drake appears to be cooking up some new music. Last month, the rapper shared a picture from the recording booth, prompting speculation that he was preparing to drop new music this year. Additionally, DJ Khaled also hinted at another potential collab, so it seems like we could expect to hear from Drizzy sooner rather than later.



Cole Burston/Getty Images

[Via]