Drake came through with another massive release in 2021 with the release of Certified Lover Boy. Though the project did receive lukewarm reception, it's still in steady rotation. Songs like "Knife Talk" and "No Friends In The Industry" are consistently in rotation as fans find new records on the project to appreciate.



Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Typically, there's a 2-to-3-year gap between each project but it seems like Drake's already preparing to drop new music this year. The rapper took to his Instagram page where he shared a photo from the recording booth. As expected, fans were excited to know that Drake is back to work, even if it's been less than 6 months since his last opus dropped.

There's no confirmation that Drake is working on a new project, though. There's a possibility that he and Khaled could be preparing another hit record. Over the weekend, Khaled caught up with Extra where he explained that he and Drake always have new heat in the cut. However, he didn't confirm whether it would see the light of day.

"I gotta bring it out to the world in a certain way," he explained. "Our records are special, you know what I'm sayin'? I'm not gonna tell you when it comes -- it's coming."

Meanwhile, Drake's collaboration with Gunna on "P Power" finally dropped last week after it was removed from the original Drip Season 4Ever tracklist.

