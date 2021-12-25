All things considered, Drake has had a phenomenal year. From dropping Certified Lover Boy to patching things up with Kanye West, Drake has been doing it all. With each new album, he continues to build his resume, and fans don't seem to get tired of his music. Needless to say, the Canadian artist is on one of the most impressive runs we have ever seen in the music industry.

Having said that, Drake is beginning to embrace his role as a family man, with his son Adonis being at the center of that mission. He has been hanging out with Adonis a ton, and you can tell that he is truly doing everything he can so that his son can have the most fulfilled life possible.

Rich Fury/Getty Images for dcp

Today is Christmas, which means it is the perfect time to show appreciation to his son. The gift giving will certainly be plentiful, and in a video posted to Instagram last night, Drake was having a ton of fun playing with Adonis on Christmas Eve. In the clip below, the two can be seen rolling around on the floor, with Adonis trying to jump over his dad's head. It is the type of father and son hijinks that you would get nostalgic for, and it's great to see Drake in such a good place in his life.





The Holidays are the best when you are young, and it's clear that Adonis will grow up with a ton of fond memories.