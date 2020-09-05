Who can forget the summer when Drake dominated after "In My Feelings" became a global sensation? The single was featured on Drake's Scorpion album and helped expand City Girls's fanbase, not to mention that people were hoping to become the next viral sensations by jumping out of their vehicles and dancing along to the track. "In My Feelings" brought Drake a Soul Train Music Award win and the video featured La La Anthony and the legendary Cosby Show actress Phylicia Rashad. Two years later, Drake continues to be recognized now that Spotify has gifted the rapper with a plaque to add to his growing collection, this time for his hit song amassing over 1 billioin streams.



To celebrate, Drake opted against the fanfair and instead sat down as his palacious mansion for a meal. What better way to enjoy a spaghetti dinner than to use his brand new plaque as a tray? It seems as if Drake is adding on to food-related celebratory tradition because if you remember, back in 2013, he enjoyed a drink out of his Grammy award.

It was then that Drizzy was awared with a Grammy for Best Rap Album for Take Care, and once the trophy arrived, he couldn't help but take a swig out of his award. Check out Drake and his spaghetti celebration below.