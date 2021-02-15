Drake is a man that has been hard at work as of late due to the fact that he has an album coming out in the near future. Certified Lover Boy has been teased for months at this point and many fans expected it to come out in January. Due to his ACL surgery, Drake had to delay the release of the album, although he's been in the studio quite a bit recently, which should be all the confirmation you need to understand that an album is imminent.

Part of Drake's rollout for the album has been etching a heart into his head, which definitely fits with the vibe of the album title. It just so happens that this title also works well with Valentine's Day, which took place on Sunday. While Drake seemingly didn't have a Valentine to celebrate with, he opted to go for a more lowkey approach, taking some mirror selfies that showcase his new hair.

If one of the biggest artists in the world is seemingly spending the day alone, then all of the single people out there shouldn't feel too bad about their lack of a Valentine. Considering Drake has always rapped about his love life, we're sure Certified Lover Boy will offer plenty of insights into Drake's personal life, leading to a plethora of IG captions using his lyrics.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images