January was supposed to be a massive month for Drake as he had marked the month as the release window for his brand new project Certified Lover Boy. In the end, however, Drake chose not to release the album this month as he was dealing with too much in his personal life. For instance, the artist had to recover from an ACL injury, which led to surgery and some physical therapy. As a result, Drake decided to push back the release date and has been dedicating his time to the studio, to make up for the delay.

Based on recent social media posts, it has become quite clear that CLB will be here sooner rather than later, and this IG post below from Theo Skudra is yet another example of this. In the image, Drake can be seen with a group of producers and engineers in the studio, where he appears to be laser-focused on the task at hand.-

A lot has happened since Drake released Scorpion back in 2018, and we're sure he has a lot to get off of his chest with this brand new release. If you're a Drake fan, this is an exciting time, and we can't wait to see what kind of artistry he brings in the near future.

With a Drake project on the horizon, stay tuned for updates on the release date as we will be sure to bring those to you.

Ethan Miller/Getty Images