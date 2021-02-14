An exhaustive list of members of how members of the hip-hop community and celebrities alike are paying ode to lover's day.
As you likely already know and have been bombarded with pink and red themed material all day, today is Valentine's Day. Even if you're not in a relationship, the holiday is generally a positive day filled with love, gratitude, and recognizing the people who mean the most to you in your life. All-day today, celebrities have been sharing glimpses of how they're celebrating the holiday while also wishing fans a very warm lover's day. Cardi B reacted in glee when she received a lavish Chanel bag from hubby Offset today, and others have also been letting the world in on their Valentine's Day. Check out celebrity posts for the holiday.
Diddy shared a shot of himself somewhere nice and tropical while flashing a huge, warm smile. He captioned the photo, "Happy Love Day from LOVE."
Megan thee Stallion shared an editorial-type shot to wish fans a happy birthday. She penned in the caption, "Happy Valentine’s Day Hotties. Y’all deserve gifts every day."
Chris Brown, similar to Megan, simply wished fans a happy lover's day.
Kodak Black paid homage to his mother for the holiday, dedicating a touching message to "The Z Queen herself."
While Drake didn't pen a message, he did share two heart-shaped themed photos in his story, including a body-shaped curvy vase filled with roses.
As mentioned before, Offset gifted Cardi a lavish Chanel purse and surprised her yesterday with Valentine's Day-themed decorations.
Moneybagg Yo treated his daughters to an at-home spa day before gifting them each a diamond-encrusted watch.
Kevin Hart's wife Eniko shared a sweet message about her hubby on the gram, calling him her "funny valentine."
Lastly, DJ Khaled purchased his wife dozens of gifts, sharing the romantic display feat. their son Asahd.