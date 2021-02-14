As you likely already know and have been bombarded with pink and red themed material all day, today is Valentine's Day. Even if you're not in a relationship, the holiday is generally a positive day filled with love, gratitude, and recognizing the people who mean the most to you in your life. All-day today, celebrities have been sharing glimpses of how they're celebrating the holiday while also wishing fans a very warm lover's day. Cardi B reacted in glee when she received a lavish Chanel bag from hubby Offset today, and others have also been letting the world in on their Valentine's Day. Check out celebrity posts for the holiday.

Diddy shared a shot of himself somewhere nice and tropical while flashing a huge, warm smile. He captioned the photo, "Happy Love Day from LOVE."

Megan thee Stallion shared an editorial-type shot to wish fans a happy birthday. She penned in the caption, "Happy Valentine’s Day Hotties. Y’all deserve gifts every day."

Chris Brown, similar to Megan, simply wished fans a happy lover's day.

Kodak Black paid homage to his mother for the holiday, dedicating a touching message to "The Z Queen herself."

While Drake didn't pen a message, he did share two heart-shaped themed photos in his story, including a body-shaped curvy vase filled with roses.

As mentioned before, Offset gifted Cardi a lavish Chanel purse and surprised her yesterday with Valentine's Day-themed decorations.

Moneybagg Yo treated his daughters to an at-home spa day before gifting them each a diamond-encrusted watch.

Kevin Hart's wife Eniko shared a sweet message about her hubby on the gram, calling him her "funny valentine."

Lastly, DJ Khaled purchased his wife dozens of gifts, sharing the romantic display feat. their son Asahd.