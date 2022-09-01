Anything Drake says or does immediately causes a viral moment, and his inclusion in Lil Baby's Untrapped documentary isn't any different. The Rap mogul recently changed his hairstyle and it became a trending topic for two days, so it is expected that his comments about the year 2020 will also be a conversation piece. The pandemic caused the entire world to press the pause button and we saw people crave interaction by any means necessary.

The entertainment industry seemed as if it was near implosion as artists vied for new ways to create, share, and perform virtually, and according to Drake, 2020 took the crown as the most difficult year.

"The hardest year maybe in human history that we've ever been through," he said in a clip shared by The Neighborhood Talk. "Forget music, just as a people, like, the hardest time to ever connect with people, relate to people."

It did not take long for the video to find its way across the internet, and people questioned if Drake truly believe that humankind hasn't experienced a worse time. It was noted that he said "that we've ever been through," yet still, the public unleashed on the OVO mogul as they brought up tragic eras in human history including wars, genocide, the Holocaust, and the Transatlantic slave trade.

The reactions are pouring in by the hundreds, so check out the clip and a few responses below.