Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby is scheduled to premiere at Tribeca Film Festival, later this year, in lower Manhattan. The documentary, written and directed by Karam Gil, will detail the rise of the Atlanta rapper.

After the world premiere, Lil Baby will put on a "special performance" at the festival.



Machine Gun Kelly's new film, Taurus, will also be playing at the event. The movie was directed and co-written by Tim Sutton.

A synopsis for Taurus reads, "A rising but troubled musician searches for the inspiration to record one last song, pushing himself deep into the void. A work of fiction that explores fame, addiction, the artistic process, and the music industry, Taurus is a soulful and universal cautionary tale."

Similar to Baby's documentary, the showing for Taurus will a special appearance from Kelly.

“This 2022 feature film program leaves us proud and humbled by the boundless ingenuity and passion of our indefatigable filmmaking community,” festival director and VP of Programming Cara Cusumano said. “This year’s official selections again remind us of the vitality and urgency of independent film in a world that needs it more than ever.”

Other films playing at the festival include Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song, God Said Give 'Em Drum Machines, Music Pictures: New Orleans, The Songs of Marc Bolan & T. Rex, and many more.

