Kanye West has an eventful week on Twitter; one that found him being placed in Twitter jail temporarily. The rapper pretty much took aim at the powers that be within the music industry and demanded that he get back his masters. Surely, this isn't anything new to hear from an artist but 'Ye has taken on the battle in hopes that others would join in.

"WE’RE GONIG TO TRANSPARENTLY CHANGE EVERY ALBUM DEAL EVERY PUBLISHING DEAL EVERY MERCH DEAL EVERY TOURING DEAL EXCEPT FOR DRAKE’S DEALS," he wrote. "JUST KIDDING ... I LOVE DRAKE TOO ... ALL ARTIST MUST BE FREE."

Sure, Kanye knew that he was stirring the pot but some are just tired of hearing Drake's name come out of his mouth including the ever-so vocal Boosie Badazz. The Southern legend chimed in immediately, coming to Drake's defense and accusing Kanye of being jealous of the Canadian rapper.

"@kanyewest WHY U CAN'T KEEP DRAKE OUT YO MOUTH BRA IM GO SAT IT #stophatin #stophating smh," Boosie tweeted. "YOU SHOW STR8 JEALOUSY N YOU AINT EVEN GOTTA DO THAT. U RICH RICH N***A SMH."

Throughout the entire week of Kanye West-related headlines, Drake didn't really say much. He was evidently busy winning the SBL Championships in his home court. However, he was clearly perusing the 'Gram quietly at this time as well. Not only did he fired shots back at Wayno who clowned Aubrey's rec. league championship celebration but Drizzy also caught wind of Boosie's comments. A simple like on Akademiks' post on Boosie's latest tweet was more than he needed to say.

Drake might be tired of the antics but there are members of the OVO crew who don't think that Kanye West is wrong in his battle against the major labels. Reps Up Preme chimed in earlier this week after Kanye shared all 114 pages of his contract to the timeline, saying that he managed to escape a bad record deal but the reality is Kanye wasn't lying.

"I can't lie. What dude is saying is true. These contracts these labels give n***az are ruthless. I escaped!!! Totally independent," he wrote on IG. "And don't get me wrong there are good deals that exist and good partners But there's just not a lot of them tbh."

Check out Preme's post below.