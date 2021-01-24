Over the last few months, fans have been waiting patiently for Drake's brand new album Certified Lover Boy. This project has been thoroughly teased for months and many thought it was going to be released in January. Of course, this is a timeline that Drake himself had announced back in 2020 when it seemed like the recording process for the album was finally wrapping up. However, Drake has since gone back on that promise, noting that the recovery from his recent surgery cut into his availabilities when it came to working on the project.

Now, Drake is back in the studio where he has been hard at work trying to craft the best project possible. There is no telling when the album will be released at this point, although it's clear he is locked in. This was made obvious in a recent IG post from Drake, who wrote "Tried me 100 times" while showcasing himself listening to his new music.

While it might just be an Instagram post, this should get fans excited for the prospect of new music in the not so distant future. Drake has always come through for his fans and there is no reason to believe he is going to stop now.

Stay tuned for updates on Certified Lover Boy, as we will be sure to bring those to you.

John Phillips/Getty Images