The talk of the town since January 1st was when we'd be receiving a new album from Drake. The rapper's sixth studio album, Certified Lover Boy was announced last summer with a fall update revealing that it would be set to drop in January. Rumors of the release date have hit the net while songs from the project have been leaking. Yet Drake's been relatively quiet. Even in the past few days of chatter, the rapper hasn't said much, simply indicating that he was still working on it.

Unfortunately, it seems that Drake won't be pulling through this month as promised. The rapper hit Instagram with a message to his fans, breaking the bad news that its release has been pushed back. "I was planning to release my album this month, but between surgery and rehab, my energy has been dedicated to recovery," he wrote. "I'm blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won't be dropping in January. I'm looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021."

The fact that there wasn't even a timeline on when we could expect it isn't promising. However, if Drake is holding the release of his album off until later on this year, maybe we'll at least be able to be outside to enjoy it. Interestingly enough, Drake's message arrived just a day after an apparent tweet from Charlie Puth's Twitter account announced that Drake's album would drop on Friday.

Check out Drizzy's message below. Are you disappointed Drake's not dropping this month?