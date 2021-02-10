No matter how big they are in Hip-Hop, it's like rappers can't seem to avoid having their music leaked lately. Trippie Redd is notorious for having full projects leak on the internet, and even Travis Scott has had new songs surface onto streaming services way before they were supposed to.

Now, as fans thirst for Drake leaks and honestly anything Certified Lover Boy-related, it appears that West Coast rapper Drakeo The Ruler has been caught in the crossfire. Drakeo's highly-anticipated collaboration with the Toronto legend has unfortunately surfaced online weeks prior to its official release.

Leaked under the title, "Talk to Me," the song arrives unofficially after months of Drakeo the Ruler teasing it over his social media channels. After beating a murder case and returning to rap virtually unscathed, the artist, who claims that he's "too big of a rapper to be signed to another rapper," had enlisted Drake for his next project, The Truth Hurts. In the song, Drake truly assumes the role of a featured artist and solely contributes a hook, albeit a pretty great one. When it's officially released, it's sure to make waves and expand Drakeo's already bubbling fan-base.

How this leak affects the rollout of Drakeo The Ruler's mixtape The Truth Hurts is yet to be seen, but with an imminent release date of Tuesday, February 23, it shouldn't be too much of a problem for the West Coast artist.

