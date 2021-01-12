Travis Scott's legion of ragers is patiently awaiting the arrival of his next studio album, Utopia, which is currently being teased for a release in March 2021. While the specifics surrounding the album remain unclear, it appears as though some fans got a sneak peek into the possible direction of his sound going forward as two songs reportedly leaked on Spotify.

As of this publication, the songs appear to have been removed from the streaming platform. Two songs, "Vision" and "Niagara Falls" with 21 Savage, reportedly surfaced on Spotify after the superstar rapper's account was likely hacked. The songs were not uploaded anywhere else. Some fans have described them as sounding "low quality" and "old". With that said, it's undetermined whether they are actually slated for the new album or if they were just throwaways from past eras.



Jean Baptiste Lacroix/Getty Images

Recently, Travis has been teasing a couple of upcoming collaborations with Roddy Ricch and Lil Uzi Vert, respectively. His new album is expected to release with the launch of CACTI, Scott's hard seltzer drink.

This weekend, the rapper was spotted with Don Toliver at the Rockets/Lakers game, sitting courtside as the arena allowed limited fan attendance.

What are you expecting from Travis' new album? Do you think "Niagara Falls" and "Vision" will be included?