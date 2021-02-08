Drake Applauds Degrassi Co-Star's Buss It Challenge

The Buss It Challenge is taking a life of its own and Erica Banks is certainly reaping the benefits of the song's success. Even though it's been a few months since its release, the challenge has been growing in popularity over the past few weeks with many of the industry's baddies taking part.

It hasn't been limited to people like Jordyn Woods or Iggy Azalea. Some former child stars have recently entered the conversation. Cassandra Steele, who played Manny Santos on Degrassi: The Next Generation, hit the timeline with her rendition of the viral challenge while paying homage to the character. "For everyone who enjoys a good throwback outfit! #mannysantos #ugotthelook #bussitchallenge," captioned Steele who rocked a risque outfit in reference to an episode in season 3 of the show.

We only expect that Drake's been quietly enjoying the Buss It challenge from the comfort of his Toronto home but this time, he slid into the comment section to offer praise to his former co-star. "Fit is museum-worthy tbh Santos," commented the Canadian rap star. She replied, "they'll probably put it beside the ruby slippers."

In related news, the rapper made a surprise cameo during the Super Bowl last night during the State Farm commercial where he played Jake's stand-in. Unfortunately, he hasn't shared any updates on Certified Lover Boy aside from the occasional studio selfie.