Drake surprised fans this past Friday as he dropped his brand new album Honestly, Nevermind. This album was a huge departure from Drake's usual sound, as this time around, he came through with a house album. While this sound isn't resonating with everyone, there is a strong contingent of fans who believe this might be one of the coolest things Drake has put out in quite some time.

Now, Drake is already planning out his next move as recently, he linked up with DJ Khaled in the studio. These two have come through with some incredible collaborations over the years, and now, it seems like yet another is on the horizon.





In fact, in the video below, Drake and DJ Khaled could be seen eating dinner together. Drake is manning the camera and when he says he had to come over for family dinner, Khaled interrupts by telling Drake that the new single is coming soon. Khaled also went off about the video treatment he just came up with, which should be exciting news for fans. Simply put, expect some new Drake and Khaled music sooner rather than later.

It remains to be seen when this collaboration will come out, so stay tuned to HNHH as we will continue to bring you all of the latest news and updates from around the hip-hop world.